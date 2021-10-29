Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan refuses to look beyond Millwall

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan, right. (JONATHAN GAWTHORPE)

The Terriers sit eighth ahead of hosting opponents tomorrow who are two places below them.

They then visit struggling Peterborough on Tuesday and lowly Cardiff City the following Saturday, clubs who are 20th and 21st respectively.

It is easy to understand, then, why Town fans are seeing this as a potentially pivotal week, especially given how tight and competitive the Championship is.

Currently, all clubs from Luton Town in fifth to Blackpool in 11th have 21 points so any side that can string together successive wins could make giant strides up the table.

But Corberan said: “Maybe I have a little bit different (view).

“I have to analyse the first team I have to watch and that is Millwall.

“This is one opponent who is sitting with the same points as us in the table.

“They arrive after they won four of their last five games in the Championship so we now, at this moment, have to be thinking about this.

“I don’t think it will be an easy game because by winning four of their last five games in the Championship they are showing they are at a good level.

“One team on exactly the same points as you is enough to say both teams are equal now in this moment of the season even if they arrive in a better dynamic oif results than us.

“But it is true we’re focusing on ourselves to see how we can compete and show our strengths

“I expect against Millwall one very demanding game.

“They trust a lot in their physical levels and they are more aggressive than they were last year.”

Town come in off the back of a 3-0 loss at leaders Bournemouth but Corberan says all the players involved on Saturday are available once more and he has no fresh injury concerns.

Also, on-loan Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has served his one-match ban so he could come back into the squad.

Corberan hopes to have a number of players back in contention in the foreseeable future.

He reported that goalkeeper Ryan Schofield will return to full training today having been out since mid-September with a back issue.

Striker Jordan Rhodes is three to four weeks away from a possible return to training while right-back Pipa is back training after groin surgery but only two days per week due to ongoing pain issues.