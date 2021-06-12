Revealed! The staggering amount England fans are expected to spend watching Euro 2020 this weekend

England fans. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Three Lions kick-off their campaign against Croatia on Sunday afternoon, with Italy and Turkey playing out a 3-0 win for the former champions in Friday’s curtain-raiser in Rome.

Wales also get their bid for European glory underway this weekend, coming up against Switzerland on Saturday.

And after an extended wait due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and a positive weather forecast for most of the country, England supporters are anticipated to bring in the new tournament in style, with no expense spared.

A study from Voucher Codes predicts that supporters will spend around £397 million this weekend, with some £63 million spent in pubs and other screening venues alone.

Around 5.1 million punters are expected to descend on pubs across the country, spending an average of £12.35 each.

The vast majority of money will be spent by fans choosing to watch the game from the comfort of their own home, however.

In total, supporters are expected to splash £334 million, with a massive £189 million spent on food alone.

A further £108 million will be spent on drink, while many viewers are forecast to go the extra mile by buying a new TV for the occasion.

Searches for TV package deals have increased 506% in the buildup to the tournament, and sales could total around £20 million.