Replica shirts are becoming increasingly hard to buy

Stores across Yorkshire and online have depleted stock of the official Euro 2020 shirts - which are becoming increasingly difficult to get hold of.

Websites such as JD Sports and Sports Direct have sold out of all official Euro 2020 England shirts.

The England Store website only has the goalkeeper kit and a select few pre-printed shirts with the likes of ‘Maguire’ and ‘Trippier’ on the back for upwards of £114.

Childrens sizes have more availability, websites such as englandstore.com have some home and away Euro 2020 shirts, but even these are in limited sizes.

Website scoredraw.com, which sells retro football shirts and kits, has had to implement a queuing system to access the website due to the demand.