22-y/o 28-goal Peterborough United ace sparks transfer rumour as Blackpool battle Wycombe for highly-rated winger - gossip

The January transfer window is entering its 22nd day, with just NINE days left for League One clubs to conclude deals.

And we’ve got all of the latest third-tier gossip from around web – including transfer rumours from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town and Coventry City.

Aiden McGeady continues to be linked with a move away from Sunderland - the attacker is free to leave the Stadium of Light. (Various)

But which clubs are likely to complete deals soon? Will a League One club make its second signing of the January window today? We’ve got your questions covered.

Simply scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest transfer rumours and gossip – and don’t forget to check back tomorrow for more of the same.

Blackpool are locked in a transfer tussle with Wycombe Wanderers for Gillingham winger Mark Marshall. (Football Insider)

Will Vaulks has allegedly caught the eye of Bristol City, Stoke City and Sunderland. However, manager Phil Parkinson is instead pursuing alternative targets. (Wales Online/Sunderland Echo)

Salford City are reported to be offering 5,000 a week towards Will Griggs wages in a bid to land him on loan this month. The striker is rumoured to be earning 10,000 a week at Sunderland. (Shields Gazette)

Sunderland are interested in signing Shrewsbury captain Ollie Norburn as an alternative to Greg Docherfty. (Sky Sports)

Jack Ross has hinted that he would be interested in bringing Sunderland striker Marc McNulty back to Hibernian this month. (Sunderland Echo)

Portsmouths Kenny Jackett has stated that there have been some enquiries for Adam May since returning from an unsuccessful loan spell at Swindon (Portsmouth News)

Coventry City mis-fit Junior Brown is set to see out the remainder of his contract away from the club after extending his loan with Scunthorpe United. (Coventry Live)

Phil Parkinson confirmed that the Black Cats had held initial talks with Rangers over Greg Docherty last week, but reports have since suggested that the deal has stalled after the two clubs disagreed over wage contributions. (Sunderland Echo)