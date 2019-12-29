Aapo Halme happy to be Barnsley FC's midfield anchor

Finland Under-21s international Aapo Halme is revelling in his new role as Barnsley's midfield anchorman.

The 21-year-old was signed by Barnsley from Leeds United in the summer, primarily as a defender, where he was deployed for much of the first part of the Championship campaign.

Aapo Halme celebrates scoring for Barnsley against Bristol City.

However, since Gerhard Struber has come in to try and save a club that were eight points adrift of safety, Halme has been deployed at the bottom of the Austrian's midfield diamond, protecting the back four.

While accepting he is not the complete article yet, the player who popped up up with an equaliser against West Brom on Boxing Day is enjoying learning on the job.

“It’s different. I’ve never played there before," said Halme, who was deployed in the role for Struber's first game in charge at Blackburn Rovers.

"I feel like if that helps the team I will play there for sure.

“You get more pressure from everywhere so have to be more focused when you’re on the ball."

Halme also revealed that Struber's structured training sessions are giving Barnsley's players a clearer idea of what is required of them on a match day.

“He wants us to be disciplined in training and in a game so everyone knows their task and what they have to do," said Halme.

“There’s no improvising, everyone knows what they have to do on defence and on offence.”