AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers: Duo aiming to earn new deals

IN A truncated season at league level, it is somewhat wise that Darren Moore is resisting the temptation to look too far ahead.

Doncaster Rovers are still playing catch-up to their League One rivals, due to the postponement or cancellation of four games already this term, but Moore is not one for setting targets – despite his side having several games in hand on all the sides above them.

He said: “There is nothing that anybody can do with the four games being called off.

“What we are just doing is focusing on the next game and looking to perform and do well because if you start taking your eye off the ball and looking at positions and numbers and everything else, it detracts away from the actual game itself.”

On the league test at AFC Wimbledon, the Rovers chief commented: “Both sides know each other quite well enough because of the couple of games we have played in the cup and it has been a short turnaround in the league.

“They have had a good look at us and we’ve had a good look at them.”

Rovers visit Kingsmeadow today for the second time in just over a month and for two players involved in that November 9 FA Cup tie in Kwame Thomas and Rakish Bingham, the fixture this afternoon assumes extra importance.

The pair’s contracts expire next month, with Moore due to hold talks with them and their representatives over the coming week to discuss their futures.

On the future of the duo, Moore commented: “I will be sitting down with the lads and having a chat with them in terms of looking back on how they have done.

“In terms of them being here, they have been vital members for us – and because of the injuries we have had at the top end of the pitch, they have shown their worth for us.

“It was definitely the right thing to sign them.

“Both have done relatively well in terms of why we brought them in.

“What we have got to do now is analyse their contribution they have made to us – not just now, but looking towards the second half of the season.”