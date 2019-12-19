Alex Pritchard's knee remains a concern despite Huddersfield Town's injury list shortening

Huddersfield Town hope to have players back from injury for Saturday's Championship visit of Nottingham Forest, but midfielder Alex Pritchard's ongoing knee problem remains a concern.

A Terriers' squad manager Danny Cowley describes as “unbalanced” has been tested to the limit by a huge number of injuries and his refusal to pick players such as Terence Kongolo, Adama Diakhaby and Isaac Mpenza, who they hope to move on in the January transfer window.

And although Cowley was refusing to name names, it seems there should be some good news when Saturday's team-sheet is announced at 2pm.

“Always when you play three games in a week you pick up certain aches and pains but we're confident we'll have the group available that played against Wigan and hopefully one or two more,” said Cowley.

“We're confident we'll have one or two back available, which will be much-needed. Three games in a week is always tough in the Championship, and to do it with such limited depth is almost impossible, so to take four points from two matches (at Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic) was an outstanding outcome.

“Pretty much on September 10 (the day after Cowley arrived as Jan Siewert's replacement) we identified what the group needed in terms of the balance. The longer we've been here it becomes clearer and clearer. We've got clarity in the positions we need to strength in, they type of players and the characters. I think that's the most important thing, to get the right characters.

“It would be nice to get some left-footers and someone who has a set piece and we would like people to help at the top end of the pitch. We understand we have to work under certain constraints.

“It's never an easy window, January, but certainly we know we need the characters and players who are physically robust.”

Centre-forward Steve Mounie is expected to be one of those fit again to start, having only been able to play 30 minutes from the bench at Wigan.

Huddersfield also need more from Pritchard, who has only made three appearances since August, one as a substitute.

“For Alex it's a cyst at the back of his knee so the injections have been around aspirating the cyst (draining fluid from it) and reducing the size," explained Cowley.

“If you can get on with the pain there's not going to be any long-term damage but it's causing some inflammation, which is irritating Alex and making him feel he can't perform at his best.

“For Alex in the position he plays, he needs that sharpness, agility, change of direction and ability to perform physically at his top levels.”

Huddersfield are having to plan for the January transfer window amid uncertainty about their off-field leadership.

Less than a week after agreeing to become Town's new chief executive, Neil Hart has turned it down to take on the same role at Burnley, where he is chief executive of their football in the community programme.

“It's pretty obvious his heart's not in it,” said Cowley. “It's not ideal but we're pleased he's made the decision now.

“It was pretty messy for everybody involved but there's not too much we can do as a football club.

“I feel sorry for Phil (Hodgkinson, the chairman) because it's been a pretty difficult opening part to his tenure and it's another thing he has to deal with. We only want people fully committed to the football club.”