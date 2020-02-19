Another change behind the scenes at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town will appoint Emyr Humphreys as Academy manager at the end of the season.

Humphreys, who has been a on the Academy staff for six years, will step into the role as incumbent Leigh Bromby makes the switch to become the club’s new head of football operations.

Humphreys is Town’s head of Academy recruitment, having rejoined the Terriers in August, 2018 from Manchester United. He has played a key role in the new strategic direction of Town’s Academy alongside Bromby, recruiting a new set of scholars from around the country ahead of the current campaign.

Humphreys was a recruitment analyst with the Red Devils, working on all age groups, for two years before his return to Town where he had previously been a performance analyst, in which he holds a master’s degree, as well as experience within Welsh Rugby Union and at Hull City.

Bromby said: “The chairman has spoken recently about the importance of succession planning for key positions at the football club and the appointment of Emyr is a great example. Emyr has been at the heart of what we’ve created at Academy level at this clubs. His work on player recruitment has been outstanding, but he’s been involved in many of the strategic decisions we’ve made.

“His passion lies in the development of young footballers and I know he’ll throw himself into his new role. I can impart my experience as Emyr grows into this position and we strive to continually improve.”

Humphreys said: “I’m very thankful to the club for this opportunity, as I consider the opportunity to be the next Academy Manager a real privilege. I’ve worked very closely with Leigh for the past 12 months and I’ve helped out with parts of the Academy management role as he has coached age groups, so I have a good head start. That will only be furthered by the handover period between now and the end of the season."