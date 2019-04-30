Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers could have their fates decided tonight

BARNSLEY head coach Daniel Stendel is treating the final-day trip to Bristol Rovers as a must-win game in the quest to reach the Championship – even though the Yorkshire club’s promotion could be sealed tonight without kicking a ball.

The Reds are four points clear of Portsmouth in second place, with Sunderland a further point adrift.

Both Checkatrade Trophy finalists are in action tonight with the Black Cats heading to Fleetwood Town as Pompey host Peterborough United at Fratton Park.

A Posh victory, together with Sunderland failing to win, would promote Barnsley. Even two draws tonight are likely to have the Champagne corks popping at Oakwell due to Pompey’s goal difference being vastly inferior to that of Stendel’s men.

“The best thing is to prepare for Bristol as if we have to win it,” said Stendel, whose side are level on 91 points with leaders Luton Town.

“We cannot influence other games and I think our rival teams will win their games anyway.”

Another South Yorkshire club will be following tonight’s action closely.

Doncaster Rovers are locked in a two-way scrap for sixth place with Peterborough.

Darren Ferguson’s side trail Rovers by four points so a Portsmouth win tonight would be enough to guarantee manager Grant McCann’s men a place in the play-offs.

A draw should also be enough for Doncaster, whose goal difference is superior by 10.

Victory for Peterborough, however, and the race will go to the final day when Doncaster host Coventry City and Burton Albion are due to London Road.

“We are not worried about anyone else,” said McCann. “We are just worried about ourselves and the game next week.

“They (Peterborough) have to go to Portsmouth and win, which is not an easy place to go.”

Portsmouth are League One’s form team with the last eight games having yielded 22 points, including a 1-1 draw at Sunderland last Saturday.

“We will see how that goes on Tuesday,” added McCann. “We will see how this week pans out. Portsmouth are still going for the title so the atmosphere down there on Tuesday night will be intimidating.”