Barnsley's system at fault for West Brom goal, not Sami Radlinger - insists Gerhard Struber

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber laid the blame for the soft concession of a goal against West Brom on Boxing Day on his system - not the man.

READ MORE - Nick Westby's analysis from Oakwell

Barnsley fell behind to the Championship leaders on five minutes when goalkeeper Sami Radlinger scuffed Mads Pedersen's back pass straight into the path of a West Brom player.

West Bromwich Albion's Filip Krovinovic against Barnsley's Jordan Williams.

Filip Krovinovic was the lucky recipient and the Croatian returned the ball straight back over the head of the retreating Radlinger from 25 yards.

It was a gift of a goal created by the 27-year-old goalkeeper, but Struber refused to blame his fellow Austrian.

“My plan is to build up flat from the goalkeeper," explained Struber, who has overseen three wins and two draws in his eight games since taking charge at Oakwell.

“Sometimes mistakes come from this.”

That Barnsley never collapsed after such a disappointing start owes much to their temperament. Equally, Radlinger did not let his head drop, pulling off a fine save to deny Charflie Austin and also continuing to play out from the back as a testament to his unwavering confidence.

Barnsley were rewarded for a strong display by snatching a point in the 90th minute when Aapo Halme converted Connor Chaplin's cross-shot.

Finland Under-21s defender Halme said: “We could have won the game, we had chances to win but the equaliser was important.

“For sure, we played well, West Brom are top of the table.

“We go down to Swansea (on Sunday) ready to compete.”