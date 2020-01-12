Ben Whiteman moves up in style for Doncaster Rovers

Have your say

DONCASTER Rovers chief Darren Moore hailed captain Ben Whiteman after his side left it late to beat Bristol Rovers 2-0.

Whiteman opened the scoring in the 86th minute before Rakish Bingham put the game to bed deep in stoppage time.

A third win on the spin leaves Moore’s men within touching distance of the League One play-off places with a game in hand.

“We felt we could push Ben higher up the pitch,” said Moore.

“I’m pleased he’s got on the scoresheet because he’s capable of scoring goals. He was in the right place at the right time.

“It’s credit to the lads for their endeavour to score two goals at the end to win the game.”

The visitors burst out of the blocks as Whiteman and Kieran Sadlier tested Jordi van Stappershoef. Moore’s charges continued to create chances but Sadlier failed to hit the target.

Rovers’ top scorer Johnson Clarke-Harris fired wide just before the break.

Doncaster started brightly after the restart with Sadlier and Niall Ennis striking wide.

Ed Upson could not keep his effort down as the hosts tried to find a foothold in the game.

Timothy Dieng’s first piece of work came when he kept out Cameron Hargreaves’s mis-hit effort. Clarke-Harris squandered a glorious chance when he headed wide from close range.

The hosts were made to pay as Whiteman fired home under pressure. Bingham made it two deep in stoppage time after being found by a deft flick from James Coppinger.

Bristol Rovers: van Stappershoef, Craig, Leahy (Mitchell-Lawson, 89), Kilgour, Menayesse, Upson, Sercombe, Hargreaves (Holmes-Dennis, 80), Barrett (Reilly, 63), Clarke-Harris, Rodman. Unused substitutes: Andre, Davies, Kelly, Nichols.

Doncaster Rovers: Dieng, Halliday, James, Anderson, Wright, Sheaf, Sadlier (Bingham, 73), Whiteman, Taylor (Blair, 89), Gomes (Coppinger, 65), Ennis. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Amos, John, Watters.

Referee: B Huxtable (Devon).