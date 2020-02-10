Blackburn Rovers v Hull City – Grant McCann confident Mallik Wilks will only get better

Grant McCann admits he probably threw January signing Mallik Wilks into the fray too early, but expects his confidence to grow as his fitness does.

The winger joined Hull City on loan from Barnsley, where he was frozen out by coach Gerhard Struber.

Hull City manager Grant McCann. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

He marked his fourth Tigers appearance with his first goal at Reading on Saturday, and McCann expects him to be better for it at Blackburn Rovers this evening.

“I think it’ll give him a boost in confidence,” said the coach. “He’s had a tough time of it since he got his move to Barnsley for whatever reason.

“He hasn’t played the games he would’ve liked and we’ve almost thrown him in when he hasn’t played too many games because of the numbers (of players Hull have had available) and situations that have happened.

“He came on and showed what he’s about.

“There’s more to come from Mallik. The fitter he gets, the better he’ll be.”

Struber took over at Oakwell on November 19, and did not play Wilks in his wingerless diamond formation, saying he needed to improve his defensive game.

Wilks’s late equaliser earned the Tigers a deserved 1-1 draw which ended their four-match losing sequence.

Matthew Pennington could return from injury but 23-year-old centre-back Sean McLoughlin is likely to keep his place after an impressive debut.

With five centre-backs missing at the Madejski Stadium, captain Eric Lichaj filled in there, but was unable to complete the game, with substitute Wilks replacing him.

Last six games: Blackburn Rovers LDWWDL; Hull City LLLLLD.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).

Last time: Blackburn Rovers 3 Hull City 0, January 26, 2019, Championship.