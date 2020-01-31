Bradford City leave it to the last minute to complete striker overhaul

Bradford City waited right up to the last minutes of the January transfer window to sign striker Kurtis Guthrie from Stevenage.

READ MORE - Deadline day live



The 26-year-old arrived for an undisclosed fee, and has signed a contract until the end of next season.

The Bantams have totally revamped their forward line this week, losing James Vaughan on loan to Tranmere Rovers, Eoin Doyle to Swindon Town and seeing Queens Park Rangers recall Aramide Oteh from a season-long loan.

In his place have come Scunthorpe United's Lee Novak and, right at the end of the window, Guthrie.

The 6ft 3in striker cut his teeth in non-league football, before going on to play for Forest Green Rovers and Colchester United, and it was his presence and goalscoring ability manager Gary Bowyer pointed to after completing the signing, as well as his work-rate.

“With the incredible support and ambition of the football club, it was very difficult to turn down when the opportunity arose,” said Guthrie.

“I am really looking forward to getting underway, having some games under by belt and showing these fantastic supporters what I can do.”