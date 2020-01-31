Bradford City lose another striker as Aramide Oteh is recalled

Bradford City have lost a third striker in the final week of the January transfer window after Queens Park Rangers recalled Aramide Oteh from his season-long loan.

Earlier this week the Bantams lost their captain and top-scorer James Vaughan, who has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan, while Eoin Doyle has returned to Swindon Town. Doyle is League Two's top-scorer having found the net 23 times for the Robins in the first half of the campaign, before being recalled.

Bradford have signed Lee Novak from Scunthorpe United to help fill the gap, and Clayton Donaldson has returned from a serious toe injury.

QPR were forced to call Oteh back because former Bantams forward Nahki Wells left them to join Bristol City on deadline day.