Bradford City sack winger Tyrell Robinson

Bradford City have sacked Tyrell Robinson for gross misconduct.

The 22-year-old has been suspended since he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in August 2018. Now West Yorkshire have brought charges, the Bantams have dismissed him.

The left-back or left-winger came through Arsenal's academy and moved to West Bromwich Albion but by the time he joined Bradford on a free transfer in August 2017, he was yet to make a senior appearance. He made 28 appearances for City, including 13 league starts.

His final appearance came in a 2-0 defeat at home to Barnsley on August 11, 2018.

The club are making no further comment on the matter.