Bradford City v AFC Wimbledon: Bantams to keep foot on the pedal

BRADFORD CITY chief executive Julian Rhodes has promised the clubs locked in a final-day relegation scrap with AFC Wimbledon that the London club will be getting no favours at Valley Parade.

The Dons head to Valley Parade knowing survival is in their own hands after a stirring run.

Wally Downes’s side looked dead and buried when propping up the table in March, but now sit two points clear of the drop zone.

Southend United, Walsall, Plymouth Argyle and Scunthorpe United – the latter two face each other at Home Park – are all hoping to avoid joining Bradford in League Two next term.

“We have known our fate for a long time so that allowed the planning for what will be a big summer to start early,” Rhodes told The Yorkshire Post ahead of the teatime kick-off.

“The focus has been on looking ahead, but we have also made sure we did not threaten the integrity of the competition.

“We have sent out competitive teams, knowing full well how much others still have at stake. Our win at Scunthorpe last weekend proves that.

“It will be the same against Wimbledon. We owe the likes of Plymouth, Walsall, and Southend that much.”

Bradford’s planning for 2019-20 can be put into action once today’s final game in this sorry season is over.

Rhodes added: “I am expecting a very busy summer as we try to get a squad that can be challenging at the right end of the division next season.

“Gary (Bowyer, manager) has proved in the past he is more than capable of doing just that. Of course it is tough in that there are a lot of players on good contracts and getting them out will be a challenge.

“But equally I am sure there will be some who do not want to hang around in League Two.

“Most contracts do not expire until June 30 so there may not appear to be a lot of movement until then. But plenty of work will be going on behind the scenes to make sure we have the best squad possible.”