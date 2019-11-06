Bradford City v Colchester United match postponed due to international call-ups

Bradford City's League Two game at Colchester United has been postponed because of international call-ups.

Football League sides are allowed to postpone their games if they have three players called up by their countries at senior or under-21 level during an international break.

After Callum Harriott, Brandon Comley and Luke Gambin were called up, the Us have been given permission by the League to call off their game.

Gary Bowyer's second-placed Bantams already had a game in on many teams in the division, most notably third-placed Swindon Town, after October's trip to Tranmere Rovers was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

A new date will be announced in due course.