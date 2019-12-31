Bradford City v Morecambe - Returning Bantams provide a big boost

Gary Bowyer says his Bradford City players will have to “step up” in their first game of 2020 as his option starts to increase.

Jamie Devitt, Clayton Donaldson, Harry Pritchard and Kelvin Mellor are on their way back from injury.

While just Pritchard and Mellor are likely to be match-fit enough to feature in today’s League Two game at home to Morecambe, the sight of Devitt and Donaldson tuning up after longer-term injuries should sharpen minds at Valley Parade.

“From an attacking point of view, the fact that Clayton and Jamie are coming back into the squad is really pleasing,” said Bowyer.

“To lose two players of that quality, character and experience for the length of time we’ve had and still be in and around where we are is a credit to everybody else and how they’ve all contributed.

“It adds competition for places and people have got to step up to the mark.”

The much-travelled Donaldson has been out since October with a serious toe injury.

Devitt’s Bantams career is still to get going, four months after a strange summer which saw him end up in West Yorkshire having been signed by Blackpool, then gone out on loan almost immediately.

He made two League Two appearances, one from the bench, and a Football League Trophy start before tearing his hamstring.

Last six: Bradford City DWDDDW; Morecambe LDLWLL

Referee: A Haines (Tyne and Wear).

Last time: Bradford City 3 Morecambe 1, September 18, 2012, League Two.