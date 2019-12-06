Bradford City v Newport County - No frustration for James Vaughan and the Bantams

For the first time in his career, the Premier League’s all-time youngest goalscorer has been playing League Two football. But James Vaughan is loving fourth-tier life, and unconcerned that it has not all been plain-sailing for Bradford City.

The Bantams host Newport County today seventh in the division, four points ahead of the visitors having played a game more.

James Vaughan, of Bradford City, heads the ball away. (Picture: James Vaughan)

Having come down from League One they might have expected better, but injuries have taken a toll.

“I don’t think the season has been frustrating,” said Vaughan, who in 2005 scored for Everton against Crystal Palace aged 16. “We’ve had a very disrupted time.

“We seem to find a team that’s settled and then an injury will come along and hinder us or a suspension.

“But we definitely know there’s a lot more to come from us. We’re just trying to put things together so it clicks at the right time.

There is so much football to play between now and the end of the season. You can’t get carried away wherever you are in the league. James Vaughan

“It’s not through lack of trying. We’re doing everything every week to get us in the positions we want to be.

“There is so much football to play between now and the end of the season. You can’t get carried away wherever you are in the league.”

Despite his distinguished history, Vaughan has never been afraid to roll his sleeves up, and it shows in his attitude in dropping to the lowest level he has played at.

“It’s a bit more physical but I’m enjoying it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to every game.”

Meanwhile, Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges has ruled out recalling on-loan winger Dylan Connolly from Valley Parade in January.

“If he is playing then I don’t really want to bring him back,” he said. “With the system we are playing at the moment, Dylan won’t find a spot and would be on the bench.”