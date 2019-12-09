Charlton v Huddersfield Town – Danny Cowley aiming to avoid an unwanted hat-trick

Danny Cowley is facing a mini-milestone at The Valley, and Huddersfield Town’s manager is keen to swerve it.

Not since April, 2016, when he was manager of Conference South Braintree Town, has Cowley been beaten in three consecutive league matches.

I’ve now lost two on the trot so that makes Charlton big in my life. Danny Cowley

That is what he is facing if his Terriers side lose at Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks have picked up two points from the last 24 available but Huddersfield head there with a seriously patched-up squad epitomised by Alex Pritchard’s struggle to get fit.

“I think in 13 years I’ve only lost three games on the trot once,” said Cowley, who took Lincoln City from the Conference to League One before moving to Huddersfield in September.

“I’ve now lost two on the trot so that makes Charlton big in my life.”

Finding answers has been made more difficult because a squad Cowley describes as “unbalanced” is missing so many players.

Town were without the injured Fraizer Campbell, Danny Simpson, Jaden Brown, Lewis O’Brien, Alex Pritchard, Isaac Mbenza, Herbert Bockhorn and Reece Brown against Leeds on Saturday.

Trevor Chalobah is still suspended, while Terence Kongolo and Adama Diakhaby are not being considered for selection.

Pritchard’s injuries are perhaps the most frustrating as he appeared to have recovered last month, only to have another setback.

“He felt his calf off the back of the game against Swansea at a very, very low level,” explained. Cowley. “They said we could use him on the bench (at Bristol City) but we were only going to if we felt the risk was going to be worth it.

“If you do have fatigue in a muscle it’s much more susceptible to a strain or a tear. So we didn’t use him.

“He just felt his knee again at the beginning of training on Tuesday (last week) and he didn’t even make it through the warm-up. It’s grumbling. It’s just low-level. It hurts badly but we’ve got to get him right.”

Last six games: Charlton Athletic LLDLLL; Huddersfield Town WLDDLL.

Referee: G Scott (Oxfordshire).

Last time: Charlton Athletic 1 Huddersfield Town 2, September 15, 2015, Championship.