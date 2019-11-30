All the latest Premier League gossip from around the web.

Chris Wilder tipped for Arsenal job, Leeds United set to sign Burnley star, Graham Potter makes Brighton transfer admission - Premier League gossip

With the January transfer window fast approaching, a whole host of Premier League clubs are targeting deals.

1. Arsenal eye new man

Arsenal have made contact with ex-Valencia boss Marcelino to become their new manager. (The Sun)
2. Contract talks at Spurs

Tottenham's 18-year-old central midfielder Jamie Bowden is close to agreeing on a new contract with the club. (Football Insider)
3. Striker to stay at Newcastle United

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has told Dwight Gayle that he will get the chance to impress this season. (Newcastle Chronicle)
4. Hammers boss safe... for now

West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady has given her backing to Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini. (The Sun)
