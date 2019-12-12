Community focus as Huddersfield Town appoint new chief executive

Huddersfield Town have appointed Neil Hart as their new chief executive.

Hart will join from Burnley in March, by which time he will have spent six years as the chief executive of their football in the community programme.

The Terriers have also been working hard to strengthen bonds with their community, though chairman Phil Hodgkinson stressed the new man would bring more than just that.

“He was the stand-out individual from a process involving many high-level candidates,” said Hodgkinson, who himself replaced Dean Hoyle in the summer.

“Neil has shown his aptitude in leadership during his time at Burnley, during which time the club’s community scheme has established itself as one of the industry leaders in football. It’s a big operation and Neil has done a wonderful job there.

“It was also clear from speaking to Neil, and people who have worked with him, that his abilities and role at Burnley are not only in the community sphere. Burnley and Huddersfield Town share a lot of core values and Neil has been a key figure in what that Club has achieved on and off the pitch.

“His understanding and knowledge of football clubs, including the operational and business aspects, was very clear in the interview process. He’s a well-rounded leader who will add real energy and know-how to complement the excellent, dedicated staff we have at our club. It’s an exciting appointment and I cannot wait to work with him.”

One of the highlights of Hart's time with the Burnley charity was the acquisition of a £4.2 million leisure facility and a 22-acre community sporting facility.

He replaces Julian Winter, who confirmed in September he was to leave the role.

Hart has worked in professional football since 2001, working at Watford and Luton Town before joining the Clarets in January 2014.

“Huddersfield Town has a reputation for doing so many things right, but I’m very confident that I can add immediate value to all aspects of the club,” Hart said of his appointment.