Country calls for Barnsley centre-back Aapo Halme

Aapo Halme has scored important goals in draws with Derby County and Bristol City (pictured)
Barnsley centre-back Aapo Halme has been called up for Finland's Euro Under-21 qualifier in Romania next week.

The 21-year-old has been a key figure for the Reds this season, scoring in draws against Derby County and Bristol City.

Finland are second in qualifying group 8, a point ahead of Romania, who have a game in hand. The winners of each group qualify directly for next summer's tournament, in Italy and San Marino, while the four best second-placed teams go into a play-off.

The game takes place in Voluntari on Thursday.

Halme's club-mate Ben Williams is in the Wales squad to face Bosnia Herzegovina in Wrexham on Tuesday, along with Sheffield United's Rhys Norrington-Davies, who is on loan at League One Rochdale.

Wales are bottom of group nine, a point behind Tuesday's visitors.

The Championship goes on a two-week break for internationals after the weekend, when Barnsley host Stoke City, the only team below them in the table.