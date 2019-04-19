Coventry City 2 Bradford City 0 - Ten-man Bantams are relegated after Knight-Percival sees red

Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer found himself disappointed with his team’s overall performance as the Bantams’ relegatation to League Two was confirmed.

The loss, coupled with Rochdale’s win over Wycombe and Scunthorpe’s goalless draw with Blackpool later on Friday, meant the Bantams are 10 points from safety with just nine points left to play for.

The young lads today have given us a lot to think about – but I was very disappointed with the performance of the rest of the team. Gary Bowyer

The home side took the lead against the run of play on nine minutes thanks to a smart finish from Jordy Hiwula.

The former Huddersfield forward jinked past two Bantams defenders before drilling into the bottom corner past Ben Wilson.

Centre-back Nat Knight-Percival was then shown a second yellow card shortly before the break for kicking out at Coventry’s Amadou Bakayoko.

Bowyer said: “It was lazy defending that led to the first goal.

“Then the sending off changed the game. It was deserved but I was disappointed with the player – leaving us with 10 men against a very good Coventry team, who’ve recruited well throughout the two windows, and they cause you problems.”

But Bowyer did point to some positives. He said: “I thought Sean Scannell was very good – first half especially. I’m glad he got through 90 minutes, but it showed what we’ve been missing all season.

“The young lads today have given us a lot to think about – but I was very disappointed with the performance of the rest of the team.”

Wolves loanee Bright Enobakhare eventually made it 2-0 on the 88th minute, slamming home from Liam Kelly ball over the top.

Coventry: Burge, Davies, Kelly, Hiwula (Ponticelli 90), Hyam, Sterling, Bakayoko (Westbrooke 75), Thomas, Enobakhare, Shipley (Chaplin 57) , McCallum. Unused substitutes: Addai, Willis, Brown, Wakefield.

Bradford: Wilson, Caddis (Devine 76), P O’Connor, A O’Connor, Wood, O’Brien, Wright, Butterfield (Anderson 72),Knight-Percival, Scannell, (Miller 45). Unused substitutes: O’Donnell, Payne, Clarke, Colville.

Referee: L Swabey (Devon).