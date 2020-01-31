Curtis Tilt to Rotherham United: How Millers can get extra time to seal a deal on deadline day

Rotherham United could have some extra time in which to seal deals this evening - should they wish to spring into action.

While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, clubs could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings.

Pools' Tilt has been heavily linked with a move to the New York Stadium throughout the day.

While the transfer window is set to close at 11pm, there is still time for Rotherham to spring a surprise and seal further incomings - although the clock is ticking.

But, as per EFL rules, clubs can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.

Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 11pm deadline.

Rotherham will also be able to sign free agents after the window slams shut this evening.