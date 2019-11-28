Dale Tonge leaves Barnsley and Adam Murray is promoted as Gerhard Struber completes his backroom

Dale Tonge has left Barnsley and Adam Murray has been promoted as new head coach Gerhard Struber completes his revamp of the team.

The Austrian took over last week, and has taken charge of two matches.

Former midfielder Tonge was the assistant manager under Struber's predecessor, Daniel Stendel. Tonge was a promotion-winner in his four years with his hometown club before moving on. He spent the bulk of his career with Rotherham United.

Under-18 coach Murray was caretaker manager after Stendel's sacking in October. He now officially takes on the role of first-team coach, along with Matt Rose and Max Senft, who arrived with Stuber last week.

The Reds won promotion from League One last season but are bottom of the Championship, without a win since beating Fulham on the opening weekend.