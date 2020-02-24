Danny Cowley: Huddersfield Town facing '12 most important games of our lives'

Danny Cowley says Huddersfield Town are facing “ the 12 most important games of our lives” - starting with Tuesday's Championship visit of Bristol City.

READ MORE - Danny Cowley and Andy King on the Terriers’ survival target

The Terriers have picked up one point from a possible nine, and by beating Millwall on Saturday, Wigan Athletic have closed the gap to the relegation zone to just two points. One-from-bottom Barnsley have won both their last two matches.

Despite his team's struggles to pull clear of the bottom three, manager Cowley has no complaints about the mentality of his side, who lost 3-1 at Swansea City at the weekend.

“I’ve been impressed with the players attitude and response,” he said. “We just want to get better. We appreciate we haven’t been consistent enough.

“I don’t think we were quite as intense in our press as we were against Derby. So we have to learn from it.

“It’s not been easy being a Town fan. We deserve the criticism we’ve got, so we have to be big enough and ugly enough to accept that responsibility.

“We really want the fans support. We are in a huge test and huge challenge - I am excited about it.

“I’m not scared about having our backs against the wall. I have confidence in the players and staff.

“Our target since we arrived has been to get to 50 points - and that remains our target. We need 14 points from 12 games.

“I am used to winning and my life is a lot better when we do.

“It’s about everyone doing their job. We are all cogs. On Saturday, we didn’t have enough people playing at the top of their game.

“We all have to look at ourselves for that, look at ways to get better, accept the criticism and stay strong. We have to be confident in our values and work hard moving forward.

“The 12 most important games of our lives are coming up - it doesn’t matter what you have done before. We have to fight for the club and our status in this division.”

Frazier Campbell missed the game in south Wales through illness, while goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is still going through concussion protocols but Alex Pritchard and top-scorer Karlan Grant made welcome returns.