Danny Cowley says Huddersfield Town must stand up to "bullies"

Danny Cowley has told his Huddersfield Town players they need to stand up to the Championship's “bullies”.

Danny Cowley, pictured with brother Nicky, wants Huddersfield Town to perform better against the more physical sides

The Terriers played some pretty stuff for the first half-hour at home to Cardiff City, but without any bite. They ended up losing 3-0.

“Against a certain profile of teams we get bullied,” said manager Cowley, after seeing his team beaten by more physical, more ruthless opponents.

“They score with their first touch in our box (through Josh Murphy after 29 minutes), score with the second touch in our box (from Will Vaulks, four minutes later), we had played well until that point.

“I'm probably disappointed with our final execution, our final runs into the box.

“We were a bit powderpuff in the box and defensively we were soft in our box. Ultimately football is won in both boxes.”

Cowley also felt that at 2-0 his side could have had a penalty when Andy King's shot hit Curtis Nelson's hand in the penalty area. Darren England felt the Cardiff player had not had chance to take his hand, which was by his side, away. Unsurprisingly, Cowley disagreed.

“He's five metres away, it's an absolute handball and he doesn't give it,” Cowley side. “If he gives it (and the penalty is scored) it becomes 2-1 and we're back on the front foot, the supporters are back with us and we're back in the game.

“But I don't want to moan about refereeing decisions because we didn't play well enough to make any other excuses.”

Instead the third goal fell to Callum Paterson after some determined but ultimately unsuccessful Town defending.