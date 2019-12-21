All the latest League One transfer news from around the web.

Darragh MacAnthony makes BOLD transfer claim, Posh winger linked with ANOTHER club, Everton chase highly-rated 17-year-old star - League One gossip

The January transfer window is just around the corner, with League One and Two clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip from around the web.

Reported Sunderland transfer target Liam Kelly has been told that he can leave Feyenoord in January. (Various)

1. Liam Kelly to Sunderland

Reported Sunderland transfer target Liam Kelly has been told that he can leave Feyenoord in January. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Kenny Jackett still feels he needs reinforcements in defensive areas. (The News)

2. Kenny Jackett outlines plans

Kenny Jackett still feels he needs reinforcements in defensive areas. (The News)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Sam McCallum isn't expected to leave Coventry City next month, says his manager Mark Robins. (Birmingham Live)

3. Sam McCallum to stay

Sam McCallum isn't expected to leave Coventry City next month, says his manager Mark Robins. (Birmingham Live)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Shandon Baptiste says it is easy for him to ignore speculation over his future because he is still trying to nail down a regular role at Oxford United. (Various)

4. Shandon Baptiste focused

Shandon Baptiste says it is easy for him to ignore speculation over his future because he is still trying to nail down a regular role at Oxford United. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3