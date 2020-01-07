Darren Moore delighted to see Doncaster Rovers grind out victory after Kwame Thomas blow

Doncaster Rovers have lost yet another player this month, but manager Darren Moore was pleased with the way they gritted out another win.

Darren Moore shows his frustration in Doncaster Rovers' 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town



If the news that forward Kwame Thomas has left the club, following on from the departure of Alfie May and Luton Town's decision to recall Donervan Daniels, was a disappointment, a 2-0 win at home to Shrewsbury Town more than made up for it.

Moore accepted it was not the prettiest win ever, but that seemed to add to his satisfaction.

“We were plucky, we were determined, stuck to the gameplan and ground out the result,” said the former defender. “It was a difficult game but credit to the players for sticking with it.

“What I was pleased with was the boys didn't allowed them back in the game (after taking a fourth-minute lead through Niall Ennis). We had to head it, track runners, tackle, stay determined, stay focused and keep determined. They're a difficult team to play against and we knew we had to earn the win.

“We're just working from game to game. The players have been focusing on that. It was a different type of game tonight, not a free-flowing win like Oxford but a gritty, determined game. They're an honest group and they showed their honesty.

“It will be a game to look back on and while it wasn't pleasing on the eye, it was rewarding.”

The win put Doncaster two points outside the play-off places – something Moore claimed not to know.

Moore is working hard to add depth to his squad, and confident they can. After the departure of Thomas, the need is even greater, although Rakish Bingham's short-term deal has not yet expired and the club are in talks about keeping him.

“We were really close (to get someone in in time for Tuesday's game) and I think we're close again to bringing bodies in. The easy bit is identifying them and the hard bit is getting them over the line. That's the bit we're in.

“But everybody in the club's working extremely hard to bring bodies in and bring a bit more depth to the squad.

“Kwame signed a short-term contract and that's ended now so he;s moved on. We wish him well because he's done extremely well for us. He will definitely have taken a lot from the three months here.

“Rakish is on a longer-term contract and he's part of us. He's working extremely hard and he's back fit so hopefully he'll get a run of games.”