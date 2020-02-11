David Webb to leave Huddersfield Town - but he will be replaced

David Webb will leave his role as Huddersfield Town’s head of football operations at the end of the season, and will be replaced.

Webb left a similar role at Ostersunds to come to West Yorkshire in August 2019. He had previously worked for Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Millwall, Bournemouth and Southampton.

Danny Cowley came into the club as a hands-on manager in September, but chairman Phil Hodgkinson explained the vacancy will be filled, rather than be absorbed by Cowley.

Then-Lincoln City manager Cowley initially turned the Terriers down when they asked him to replace Jan Siewert, and only came when the job description was changed to manager.

Huddersfield have described the decision as mutual, Hodgkinson explaining it was the result of numerous conversations, but whether it was a slip of the tongue, Cowley described it as a “club decision”.

Hodgkinson did say: “The head of football operations role is still very important to the long-term vision of the club and we have succession plans in place, which we will implement soon.”

Cowley, who has overseen a complete revamp of the squad since taking over, said the news came as a shock.

“Like everyone I’m a bit surprised but it’s a club decision and like everyone I wish him well,” he said

“He’s still in place until the end of the season so I don’t think much changes. Our focus is on the first team in the position we’re in but we’re trying to put plans in place for what is to come.

“We’re still waiting for some clarity on what we can and can’t do. It’s essential we plan for the long term.”

Although Cowley has already made nine signings at Huddersfield, he is keen to develop the youngsters as well.

Forward Rekeil Pyke was recalled from his loan at Rochdale in January and made his debut at Fulham.

“He’s a good kid, really honest, hard working, really hungry, you see the desire in his eyes,” Cowley said of the 22-year-old. “We keep trying to give him the belief that he can live here (in the Championship), because he can, and we’re enjoying helping him with his game.

“We’ve seen a real improvement even since he came back from Rochdale.”