Doncaster could have just 74 DAYS to sign players after EFL clubs approve revised transfer window rule

EFL clubs have today confirmed their backing for a revised approach to the closure of the summer transfer window The rule would mean split deadlines for clubs in the Championship, and those in League One and League Two.

The rule would mean split deadlines for clubs in the Championship, and those in League One and League Two.

At the start of the 2019/20 campaign, Championship clubs will have until 5pm on the Thursday, August 8 (the weekend before the start of the Premier League season) to complete all incoming permanent and loan registrations.

It is a change to the previous regime which allowed clubs to sign players on loan until the end of August, while permanent deals couldn't be completed after August 8.

The same rule applied for League One and Two clubs, yet the revised plan would see the deadline pushed back to August 31 for third and fourth tier clubs for all permanent and loan registrations.

With August 31 falling on a Saturday in 2019, the deadline for League One and League Two clubs will be confirmed following an EFL Board meeting on Thursday May 9.

The new rule means if Doncaster win promotion from League One via the play-offs, Grant McCann will have just 74 days to complete Donny's summer business as a Championship club.

EFL chief executive, Shaun Harvey, was pleased with the decision and satisfied with the backing from EFL clubs.

Harvey said: “I’m pleased that the matter has been determined and thereby ensuring clubs have sufficient time to prepare ahead of the summer transfer window opening in June.

"It is right that clubs were given the opportunity to determine the direction of travel in order to come to a decision that benefited their own individual transfer policies.”