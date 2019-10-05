Doncaster Rovers 1 Portsmouth 2: Rovers suffer late blow

Have your say

Ellis Harrison's stoppage-time header earned a much needed but scarcely deserved win for Portsmouth at Doncaster.

Doncaster dominated the attacking play but found themselves behind to a Gareth Evans strike.

Reece James looked to have rescued a point with an equaliser only for substitute Harrison to loop in a header to snatch the win.

Alfie May rattled the bar for Doncaster, beginning a period of attacking dominance but they struggled for clear-cut chances.

Kieran Sadlier turned a shot narrowly wide with his thigh in the best of their first-half opportunities.

Kenny Jackett switched to a three-man front line for the second half but Doncaster continued to dominate.

Portsmouth however took the lead on the hour when James misjudged a clearance allowing the visitors to break with Evans slamming a shot home.

Ben Whiteman hit the bar as Rovers continued to push and they found reward when James lashed in a volley on 82 minutes.

But Harrison sent a header over Seny Dieng in added time to give Portsmouth the win.