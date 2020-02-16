Doncaster Rovers count cost of red card and own goals at Gillingham

DONCASTER Rovers manager Darren Moore refused to exonerate Fejiri Okenabirhie after his dismissal and two own goals from Cameron John resulted in Gillingham stretching their unbeaten run to 13 league games.

Ben Sheaf spectacularly fired in from 20 yards to put Rovers in front in the 13th minute.

Moore’s side almost scored a second when the wind nearly diverted Ben Whiteman’s 35-yard free-kick over Jack Bonham.

Rovers were reduced to 10 men as striker Okenabirhie saw red seven minutes before the break after appearing to elbow the Gills right-back Barry Fuller.

Gillingham pressed home their numerical advantage and equalised when Tom O’Connor’s corner beat Seny Dieng after appearing to deflect off defender John.

Tom Anderson’s half-volley crashed off the foot of the post as Doncaster nearly regained the lead five minutes after the break but Gills went ahead when John sliced Jordan Roberts’s cross into his own net in the 67th minute.

Moore said he had no arguments with the striker’s red card after his side slipped five points off the play-offs.

“I’ve got no complaints with it – it is what it is. The disappointing thing is that we lose him for a few games but we’ve just got to ride through it and move on.

“Strikers, when the ball is played into them, put their arms up to try to control the ball on their chest. Fej thought the ball was coming to his chest and put his arms out to try to gain some leverage. He put his arms up and caught Fuller in the face. In terms of that, I’ve got no complaints.

Gillingham: Bonham, Fuller, Ehmer, Tucker, Ogilvie, O’Connor, O’Keefe (Willock 64), Pringle (Graham 82), Roberts (Charles-Cook 90), Akinde, Hanlan. Unused substitutes: Mandron, Walsh, Lee, Woods.

Doncaster Rovers: Timothy Dieng, Halliday, Wright, Anderson, John, Sheaf, Whiteman, Blair (Sadlier 72), Ramsey, Ennis (Cole 79), Okenabirhie. Unused substitutes: Taylor, Gomes, Jones, Amos, Coppinger.

Referee: J Smith (Lincolnshire).