Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann is solely focused on winning - and not Peterborough permutations

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann insists that he and his players are not interested in the various permutations in their tense two-way fight for the final League One play-off place with former club Peterborough United.

McCann is adamant that all sixth-placed Rovers are focusing on is beating final-day visitors Coventry City to mathematically seal their top-six place - on a day when a draw or even a defeat might be yet enough to pip Peterborough, one place and one point below Doncaster with an inferior goal difference.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

Rovers can still confirm sixth spot if they draw or lose as long as Peterborough - who welcome Burton - do not win at London Road.

But McCann - seeking to thwart his former Posh manager and Rovers predecessor Darren Ferguson in the quest to seal a play-off place - is concentrating all his energies on Rovers picking up three points and not worrying about the situation at his old club.

McCann said: "That is the only permutation we are worried about. We win the game and we are in the top six.

"That is our focus. But we only do that if we perform. But the energy is good and the boys are looking forward to the game, really.

"The boys have been smiling, bubbly and bright and are really, really focused and there is a real determination to get this job done.

"We have never relied on anybody else this season and everything we have done, we have done it our way."

McCann reports no fresh injury issues and a clean bill of health, although the game comes too soon for Ian Lawlor and Joe Wright.