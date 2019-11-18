Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon - Darren Moore wary of Glyn Hodges’ Dons clicking into gear at the Keepmoat

AFc Wimbledon might be in the League One relegation zone and recently under new management, but Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore is jealous of the continuity they have had on the field lately.

Rovers have had their feet up since the sides drew 1-1 at Kingsmeadow on November 9, whereas the Dons have had two matches – both lost, away from home – to get better attuned to Glyn Hodges’ way of playing ahead of tonight’s FA Cup first-round replay.

That counts for a lot in Moore’s eyes.

“They’ve had continuity,” said Moore, whose side did not play at the weekend because of Shrewsbury Town’s international call-ups. “They’ve had succession and repetition of games.

“It builds understanding, team cohesion. It builds clear understanding as a unit and a team.

“Hopefully after this there will be a continuation of games where we can build on performances and on the season we have set so far.”

Doncaster are 12th in League One, but have three games in hand on leaders Wycombe Wanderers, who are 13 points ahead.

Rovers can book another game at the winners of tonight’s replay between Gillingham and Sunderland with victory. The league table suggests they should, but Moore does not hold too much store by that.

“The FA Cup does have a wonderful history of games being unpredictable,” he said.

“They made it really hard for us (in the first game), very difficult.”

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers LWWLDD, Wimbledon WLDDLL.

Referee: C Sarginson (Staffordshire).

Last time: Doncaster Rovers 2 Wimbledon 1, November 17, 2018, League One.