Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United - ‘Fantastic game in store,’ says Darren Moore

IT is fair to say that the fixture roster has worked against Doncaster Rovers this season.

Early scheduling saw Rovers pencilled in for trips to Bury and Bolton, both cancelled for contrasting reasons in a truncated first half of 2019-20 which also saw games with Shrewsbury and Tranmere called off due to international commitments and a waterlogged pitch, respectively.

We are back at the Keepmoat again which is great and it will be another fantastic game as Oxford are a wonderful team. Darren Moore

In that respect, manager Darren Moore is at least grateful his side start the New Year at home at the end of a hectic run of fixtures.

That said, Moore has warned his side that they must be at their best against an in-form Oxford team as Rovers seek payback after a 3-0 loss in the reverse game.

Moore, grateful that his side are also back at home after the disappointing loss to Sunderland, said: “Every little thing helps with the preparation of the team.

“We are back at the Keepmoat again which is great and it will be another fantastic game as Oxford are a wonderful team. We are going to have to be at our real best in terms of preparing for the game.”

Admitting his side were handed a reality check against Sunderland after the Boxing Day highs at Peterborough, he added: “Football has a knack of doing that to you, but we must draw the positives out of it. We have come up against two teams deemed as top teams and now have got another one.”

The Rovers chief confirmed that the club remain in contact with representatives of Rakish Bingham and Kwame Thomas.

Last six games: Doncaster LDLDWL; Oxford DLLWWW.

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear).

Last time: Doncaster 2 Oxford 2, December 22, 2018; League One.