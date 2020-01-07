Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip.

DONE DEAL as League One club makes potential £1m signing as one outfit could lose THREE to Scotland - gossip

The January transfer window is now in full swing, with clubs concluding deals on a daily basis.

And we’ve compiled all the latest third-tier transfer gossip – with rumours from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Fleetwood Town, Oxford United, Doncaster Rovers and more!

Doncaster Rovers are still leading the queue to sign Norwich striker Adam Idah if he is allowed to leave in January. (The Sun)

1. Doncaster Rovers in for Norwich star?

Doncaster Rovers are still leading the queue to sign Norwich striker Adam Idah if he is allowed to leave in January. (The Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Portsmouth are closing in on Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan. (The News)

2. Pompey eye midfielder

Portsmouth are closing in on Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan. (The News)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Plymouth have been linked with a move for Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman. (The Sun)

3. Pompey striker linked with switch

Plymouth have been linked with a move for Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman. (The Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Peterborough United have completed the signing of Barnet midfielder Jack Taylor on a long-term contract for an initial fee of 500k rising to 1m. (Various)

4. DONE DEAL

Peterborough United have completed the signing of Barnet midfielder Jack Taylor on a long-term contract for an initial fee of 500k rising to 1m. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2