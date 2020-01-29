DONE DEAL as Premier League club eyes League One talent; Rotherham United, Fleetwood Town and Blackpool gossip
The January transfer window will slam shut in just TWO days time!
But fear not, we’ve got all of the latest third-tier transfer news and gossip from around the web – including rumours from Sunderland, Southend, Fleetwood Town, Tranmere Rovers and more!
1. Cats linked with Premier League man
Sunderland have been linked with Manchester United youngster James Garner this month - but will face a battle to land his signature. (Sunderland Echo)
2. DONE DEAL: Rotherham United
Rotherham United have confirmed Akeem Hinds has parted ways with the club after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract. (Various)
3. Hes not popular on Wearside
Former Sunderland striker James Vaughan is set for a shock move to League One side Tranmere Rovers. (Shields Gazette)
4. Will Grigg latest
Phil Parkinson also said he had a good chat with Will Grigg this week. Theyll consider an exit if the club can bag a replacement but neither are pushing for a move. (Sunderland Echo)
