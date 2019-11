And there are plenty of interesting rumours swirling around League One and Two with news from Sunderland, Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United all featuring in our daily transfer gossip round-up.

1. Reece Staunton to Bradford Park Avenue Bradford Park Avenue have secured the services of left back Reece Staunton on work experience from Bradford City, until December 8. (Telegraph & Argus) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Jamie Reynolds to Sunderland Sunderland appear to have taken Jamie Reynolds on trial following his release by Tottenham Hotspur. (HITC) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Michael Duff eyes signings Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has confirmed there is interest in several of his players after the 1-1 draw against Colchester United. (Gloucestershire Live) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Ben Worman to Chelmsford City Cambridge United midfielder Ben Worman has joined National League South side Chelmsford City on an initial one-month loan deal. (Cambridgeshire Live) Getty Buy a Photo

View more