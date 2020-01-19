Eleven defeats not good enough for Hull City chief

Hull City head coach Grant McCann described Derby’s winning goal as “unacceptable”.

The Rams went into the game unbeaten in five games in all competitions and they extended that run after Matt Clarke headed in from Tom Lawrence’s corner for his first Derby goal in the 64th minute.

Yes, we’ve won 11, but losing 11 is not good enough for us and we’ve got to address that. Grant McCann

“We lost the game on a set play, something we pride ourselves on, and there’s not been many occasions this season where we’ve lost our man,” said McCann.

“Three of our biggest players were in and around Clarke but he managed to get a free header in our six-yard box, which is unacceptable. Simple as that.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half, we had the better opportunities. Jarrod (Bowen) had a good chance to put us one-nil up but they came more into it in the second half, so it was probably a tale of two halves.

“The Championship is a game of fine margins, there’s no mistake about that, but what I did say to our boys is we’ve lost 11 games and that’s not good enough.

“Yes, we’ve won 11, but losing 11 is not good enough for us and we’ve got to address that.”

In the build-up to the game Rams manager Phillip Cocu had seen midfielder Krystian Bielik suffer a serious knee injury before Derby were charged by the EFL on Thursday with a breach of spending rules.

Derby claim that the charges levelled against them are “unlawful”, but Cocu refused to discuss the situation. “I’m not going into the subject. The club has made it very clear in a statement, so let’s leave it at that.”

Derby County: Hamer, Bogle, Wisdom, Clarke, Lowe, Holmes, Huddlestone, Knight, Rooney, Lawrence, Waghorn. Unused substitutes: Forsyth, Martin, Roos, Davies, Sibley, Bird, Whittaker.

Hull City: Long, Lichaj, Burke, Tafazolli, Elder, Da Silva Lopes, Kane, Bowen, Irvine (Honeyman 71), Bowler (Samuelsen 62), Magennis (Wilks 71). Unused substitutes: Batty, Eaves, Ingram, Pennington.

Referee: A Woolmer (Northamptonshire).