England could face Scotland at Euro 2020

England will face their 2018 World Cup semi-final conquerors Croatia in the group phase of Euro 2020.

Croatia beat England 2-1 after extra-time to deny Gareth Southgate’s team a place in the World Cup final, and they will meet at Wembley on June 14.

England will also take on the Czech Republic, who beat them in qualifying for this tournament.

Their third opponent will be the winners of play-off path C, which includes Scotland. The other possible opponents from that path are Israel, Norway and Serbia. The outcome of the play-offs will not be known until the end of March next year.

The Three Lions will play all three of their Group D games at Wembley.

England will face the winner of play-off path C on June 19 and the Czechs on June 23.

Wales were placed in Group A alongside Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.

Italy, coached by former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, won all 10 of their qualifiers, having failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The last two times the sides met in Italy, the Azzurri won 4-0.

Wales won their last meeting with Switzerland, a Euro qualifier in October 2011. Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale were the scorers.

The last time Wales played Turkey, in a qualifier for the 1998 World Cup, it ended 6-4 to the Turks with Hakan Sukur scoring four.

If England win Group D they would come up against the runner-up from Group F in Dublin. Group F looks an extremely tough one, containing Germany, France and Portugal.

If England come through that match, they would play a quarter-final in Rome.

The Italian capital will host the opening game of the tournament, with Italy taking on Turkey on June 12.

The semi-finals and final will all be at Wembley, with the final itself being played on Sunday, July 12.