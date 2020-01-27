Latest League One transfer rumours

Ex-Sunderland star eyed in SHOCK deal by Huddersfield Town, Manchester United 'discuss' midfielder loan, Bristol Rovers eye left-back - League One gossip

We're into the final week of the January transfer window as League One clubs look to finalise any last-minute deals ahead of the all-important season run-in.

A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

Hibernian defender Adam Jackson has suggested he has not read into the reported interest from Bolton Wanderers in his most recent interview with the Edinburgh Evening News.

1. Bolton targets responds to interest

Hibernian defender Adam Jackson has suggested he has not read into the reported interest from Bolton Wanderers in his most recent interview with the Edinburgh Evening News.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Coventry City boss Mark Robins has failed to rule the possibility of his younger players leaving on loan ahead of Friday's deadline. (Coventry Live)

2. More outgoings at Coventry?

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has failed to rule the possibility of his younger players leaving on loan ahead of Friday's deadline. (Coventry Live)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Blackpool full-back Calum MacDonald is wanted by Lincoln City but the Seasiders don't want him to go to a League One rival. (The Sun)

3. Lincoln want Blackpool man

Blackpool full-back Calum MacDonald is wanted by Lincoln City but the Seasiders don't want him to go to a League One rival. (The Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Blackpool are readying a "significant bid" for Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan as Simon Grayson failed to rule out new signings this week. (The Sun)

4. Seasiders eye 'significant' deal

Blackpool are readying a "significant bid" for Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan as Simon Grayson failed to rule out new signings this week. (The Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3