FA Cup draw sees Leeds United head to Arsenal while Middlesbrough host Tottenham

In their centenary season, Leeds United will start their FA Cup campaign against the team they beat for their solitary success in the competition.

The Whites were drawn away to Arsenal in the third round, a repeat of the 1972 final, while Middlesbrough host Tottenham Hotspur.

Sheffield United and potentially Barnsley were drawn against non-league opposition, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town face long trips to the south coast, while Rotherham United’s reward if they overcome Solihull Moors is a Yorkshire derby at home to Hull City.

The Gunners last week sacked manager Unai Emery, who took them to last season’s Europa League final.

Allan Clarke’s second-half goal saw Don Revie’s side beat the holders in the 1972 final for their only FA Cup win.

It built on the Fairs Cup success of 12 months earlier and after being runners-up in the European Cup Winner’s Cup and FA Cup final in 1973, they won their second league title the following season.

The sides last met in the 2012 third round, when Thierry Henry scored the only goal at Ashburton Grove. They have also been involved in some epic encounters, and the four fourth-round matches between the two were a factor in the abolition of multiple replays. Paul Merson and Lee Dixon scored Arsenal’s goals in the second Elland Road game, with Lee Chapman’s a consolation.

Championship strugglers Middlesbrough host Tottenham in Jose Mourinho’s first FA Cup tie at the club. Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday also face Premier League opposition, and while their ties are winnable, fans will be cursing trips to Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sheffield United host Conference strugglers Fylde, while Barnsley will be at the winners of the replay between mid-table Eastleigh and League Two Crewe Alexandra.

The ties take place on the first weekend of 2020.

Full FA Cup third round draw: Leicester v Wigan, QPR v Swansea, Fulham v Aston Villa, Chelsea v Nottm Forest, Wolves v Man Utd, Charlton v West Brom, Rochdale/Boston v Newcastle, Cardiff v Forest Green/Carlisle, Oxford v Exeter/Hartlepool, Sheffield United v AFC Fylde, Southampton v Huddersfield Town, Liverpool v Everton, Bristol City v Shrewsbury, Bournemouth v Luton, Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol Rovers/Plymouth v Coventry/Ipswich, Eastleigh/Crewe v Barnsley, Man City v Port Vale, Middlesbrough v Tottenham, Reading v Blackpool, Watford v Tranmere, Preston v Norwich, Millwall v Newport, Crystal Palace v Derby, Solihull Moors/Rotherham United v Hull City, Brentford v Stoke, Fleetwood v Portsmouth, Arsenal v Leeds United, Gillingham v West Ham, Burton v Northampton, Burnley v Peterborough, Birmingham v Blackburn