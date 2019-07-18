FC Halifax Town: Interviews to start tomorrow for Town manager’s job

Interviews will begin tomorrow (Friday) for the managerial vacancy at FC Halifax Town.

Jamie Fullarton left The Shaymen on Monday after 17 months in charge, while defender Nathan Clarke and head of youth development Steve Nichol are currently in temporary charge.

The club say they have had more than 50 applications for the role, and have now compiled a shortlist, with interviews due to start tomorrow.

Both Clarke and former Rotherham boss Ronnie Moore told The Courier this week that they would be applying for the position, while ex-Hartlepool manager Craig Harrison has also been linked to the job.

Town travel to Darlington on Saturday for their latest pre-season game, while they kick off their 2019-20 National League campaign at Ebbsfleet on August 3.

