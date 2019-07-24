FC Halifax Town: Shaymen appoint former Oldham boss Wild as new manager

FC Halifax Town have appointed former Oldham Athletic boss Pete Wild as their new manager.

Wild, 34, a lifelong Oldham fan, had two spells as caretaker-manager at Boundary Park either side of Paul Scholes' short-lived reign, before taking over permanently in March and guiding The Latics to 14th place in League Two.

He was in caretaker-charge for Oldham's FA Cup giant-killing victory against Premier League side Fulham, but left the club at the end of last season due to personal reasons.

Wild took up coaching at the age of 18, and worked with The Latics for 10 years, rising through Oldham's backroom staff to become head of their academy. It was reported he turned down the chance to stay on as Oldham boss at the end of the previous campaign.

Wild, who replaces former Town boss Jamie Fullarton following his resignation earlier this month, told the FC Halifax Town website: "I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead, I feel I can draw on my experiences from last season and work quickly to ensure this club competes well in this division.

"I'll be looking to draw on the experience of Nathan Clarke, Matty Brown and the other senior pros to ensure they help drive the squad forward. This is an exciting time for us all and a challenge we should all embrace."

FC Halifax Town said: "The club would also like to go on record and thank Steve Nichol and Nathan Clarke who have taken over the first team reins during the past week.

"Nathan has been the consummate professional who remains such an important part of our playing squad and will now be able to focus fully on his vital role within the team."

The Courier understand former Hartlepool boss Craig Harrison was one of the other candidates for the job.