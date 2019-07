FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to start 2019-20 season at Ebbsfleet

Have your say

FC Halifax Town will kick off their 2019-20 campaign with an opening day trip to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday, August 3.

Halifax’s first home game is against Hartlepool United on Tuesday, August 6 before they host Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday, August 10.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton will visit his former club Notts County on Saturday, September 14, a week after Halifax host also recently relegated Yeovil Town.

The Shaymen will travel to Stockport County on Boxing Day, before hosting Stockport at The Shay on New Year’s Day. Sandwiched between those two games is a home match with Chesterfield on Saturday, December 28.

Town’s final home game of the campaigh is against Aldershot on Saturday, April 18 before they finish the season with a trip to last season’s runners-up Solihull Moors on Saturday, April 25.

The full fixture list is:

Sat Aug 3 Ebbsfleet United A

Tue Aug 6 Hartlepool United H

Sat Aug 10 Dagenham & Redbridge H

Tue Aug 13 Wrexham A

Sat Aug 17 Aldershot Town A

Sat Aug 24 AFC Fylde H

Mon Aug 26 Barrow A

Sat Aug 31 Solihull Moors H

Tue Sep 3 Chesterfield A

Sat Sep 7 Yeovil Town H

Sat Sep 14 Notts County A

Sat Sep 21 Barnet H (FA Cup 2Q)

Tue Sep 24 Harrogate Town H

Sat Sep 28 Dover Athletic A

Sat Oct 5 Maidenhead United A (FA Cup 3Q)

Tue Oct 8 Chorley H

Sat Oct 12 Boreham Wood H

Sat Oct 19 FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 26 Bromley A

Tue Oct 29 Sutton United A

Sat Nov 2 Torquay United H

Sat Nov 9 FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 16 Woking A

Sat Nov 23 Eastleigh H (FA Trophy 3Q)

Tue Nov 26 Harrogate Town A

Sat Nov 30 Dover Athletic H (FA Cup 2)

Sat Dec 7 Yeovil Town A

Sat Dec 14 FA Trophy 1

Sat Dec 21 Notts County H

Thu Dec 26 Stockport County A

Sat Dec 28 Chesterfield H

Wed Jan 1 Stockport County H

Sat Jan 4 Barnet A (FA Cup 3)

Sat Jan 11 FA Trophy 2

Sat Jan 18 Maidenhead United H

Sat Jan 25 Chorley A (FA Cup 4)

Sat Feb 1 Bromley H

Sat Feb 8 Boreham Wood A (FA Trophy 3)

Sat Feb 15 Sutton United H

Sat Feb 22 Torquay United A

Sat Feb 29 Eastleigh A (FA Trophy 4)

Wed Mar 4 FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 7 Woking H

Sat Mar 14 Ebbsfleet United H

Sat Mar 21 Hartlepool United A (FA Cup Quarter-Final / FA Trophy SF(1))

Sat Mar 28 Wrexham H (FA Trophy SF(2))

Sat Apr 4 Dagenham & Redbridge A

Fri Apr 10 Barrow H

Mon Apr 13 AFC Fylde A

Sat Apr 18 Aldershot Town H (FA Cup Semi-Final)

Sat Apr 25 Solihull Moors A

Sun May 17 FA Trophy Final

Sat May 23 FA Cup Final