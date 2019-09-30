Former Newcastle United prospect set for Rotherham United trial after National League goalscoring exploits

Ex-Newcastle United youth star Callum Roberts is set for a trial at Rotherham United following a blistering start to the season in the National League North.

It's understood Roberts, who plies his trade with Lee Clark-managed Blyth Spartans, will head down to the New York Stadium this week.

Roberts has scored seven goals in eight appearances for Spartans this season - that run has included two hat-tricks in a week against Curzon Ashton and AFC Telford United.

The 22-year-old started his career with United but only made a total of two appearances in black and white – which included a goal in last season’s third round FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.

Roberts has previously had loan spells with Gateshead, Kilmarnock and Colchester United. In the summer he was linked with a move to Panathinaikos, but that deal failed to materialise.