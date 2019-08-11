Fraizer Campbell set for Huddersfield Town homecoming

HUDDERSFIELD Town seem close to bringing Fraizer Campbell home.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after failing to agree new terms at Hull City, where he scored 18 goals in 75 appearances.

He has never played for his home-town club, having joined Manchester United at just 10, and has been training with Brighouse Town this summer.

Terriers head coach Jan Siewert, who has sold central defender Mathias Jorgensen to Fenerbahce as the transfer market on the continent remains open, said after the 1-1 draw at QPR: “I can’t say anything. I can’t comment until something is done.”

Campbell made two first-team appearances for Manchester United and had loan spells at Royal Antwerp, Hull City and Spurs before joining Sunderland.

He moved on to Cardiff City and Crystal Palace before signing for Hull and scored 12 goals last season in 39 appearances.

Karlan Grant’s penalty three minutes into the second half gave Town the lead at the newly-named Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, before Grant Hall headed home with seven minutes remaining.

Rangers, who won 2-1 at Stoke on the opening day of the season, battled on after Grant tucked away his spot-kick following Yoann Barbet’s foul on Elias Kachunga.

Siewert was pleased with his team’s performance. “It was a big fight and a well-deserved point from our side. They had less chances than we did but they had a threat from crosses, which we knew.

“We defended them quite well – we defended all of their threatening set-plays very well.

“At the end, there was just one we didn’t defend well, and that is disappointing of course, but we take this point and learn from it.

“When you are away, first of all it’s about trying not to give them chances – and that’s what we did well. We had a midfield block and from there we went aggressively forward.

“We were good and in the second half the game went even more in our direction.

“After we scored the goal we dropped a bit too deep but still we defended everything.

“Then of course it’s disappointing when you concede a goal with a set-play.”

QPR: Lumley, Rangel (Kane 71), Hall, Barbet, Manning; Amos (Wells 82), Cameron, Samuel, Scowen (Chair 55); Eze, Hugill. Unused substitutes: Pugh, Ball, Kelly, Leistner.

Huddersfield Town: Grabara, Hadergjonaj, Elphick, Schindler, Kongolo; Bacuna (Kachunga 46), Hogg, O’Brien, Diakhaby (Quaner 76); Grant, Pritchard (Stankovic 90). Unused substitutes: Bockhorn, Koroma, Reece Brown, Schofield.

Referee: D Whitestone (Northamptonshire).