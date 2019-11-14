Gareth Southgate's disappointment at Joe Gomez's treatment by fans - 'No England player should ever be booed'

England's 1,000th game, qualification for Euro 2020 and their biggest win under Gareth Southgate were slightly overshadowed when Joe Gomez was booed at Wembley.

Harry Kane heads the first of his three goals in England's 7-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win at home to Montenegro



The Three Lions swept Montenegro aside 7-0 with a hat-trick for Harry Kane, one each for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham – his first for his country – and a Aleksandar Sofranac own goal.

The result secured the Three Lions's qualification for Euro 2020.with one game to play, in Kosovo on Sunday.

The only disappointment was that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was booed on as a second-half substitute after being the innocent party in a fight with Raheem Sterling earlier in the week. Sterling was left out of the side as a disciplinary measure, but will return to the line-up at the weekend.

“No England player should ever be booed when they're wearing the shirt, ever,” said Southgate after the game.

“All of the players are particularly disappointed with that.

“I'm hugely disappointed for him but he's got the support of the whole dressing room. We'll make sure we're there for him.

“He's got to feel the support of everybody, which he has, completely.”

Southgate was impressed with the clinical way England dismantled lacklustre opponents, scoring five times in the first half. They have only once in the qualifying group failed to score at least four goals.

“The quality of our attacking play first-half was excellent,” said the former Middlesbrough player and manager. “It was a group we expected to win but we've totally taken teams apart. Matches that in the past have been problematic, because of our speed, movement and speed of ball circulation we've carved those teams apart.

“We knew we had a team who would be really comfortable with the ball, speed, athleticism, two high midfield players (Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mason Mount) who can score goals and they'd killed the game within 25 minutes.”

Kane is now sixth in England's all-time goalscoring chart, moving ahead of Vivian Woodward, Frank Lampard, Alan Shearer, Nat Lofthouse and Tom Finney, and their most prolific as captain.

“He's an incredible goalscorer. That's the obvious part of his game but he's a no 9 who can play and link as an outstanding no 10 as well. He provides opportunities for others but when the opportunities are there (for him) he's absolutely ruthless.”

Left-back Ben Chilwell created the first three goals, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who finished the game in central midfield, the next two.

“Both full-backs's use of the ball was outstanding,” said Sotuhgate. “Ben, I liked the hunger in his game and the enthusiasm to get forward. His quality of delivery was excellent.

“He started the season a little bit sticky but he's really in the flow of his game now.”

Having already confirmed Sterling's return, Southgate will not field the same team in Kosovo, but he stressed the importance of victory.

“We will make some changes for sure but the seeding in the group could be critical,” he cautioned.

“It will be a good test for us because it will still be a lively environment. The enthusiasm for the game is high.”

Southgate's opposite number was critical of his side.

“It is hard to talk about a game like this and the result we had,” said Montenegro coach Faruk Hadzilbegic.

“We made it a bit easier for them than we should have. The gifts we handed to the English team shouldn't happen at this level.”